Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh clothing suppliers lost $3.7 billion due to pandemic

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

The pandemic hit Bangladeshi clothing suppliers and the country's overall economy hard when British fashion retailers had to shut down, a report from The Times said.
The garment sector is the largest part of the country's economy, representing over 95 percent of it, the report stated. The total canceled globally came out to $3.7 billion, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association. That number came from 1,931 global fashion brands nixing their orders.
Non-essential stores were forced to close in March, and canceled orders from fashion retailers totaled 730 million pounds (about $984 million), according to the report. Many of the retailers had just then taken their spring and summer collection deliveries.
Data from Traidcraft Exchange showed that U.K. suppliers, with the most prominent being Primark, Mothercare and Debenhams, had canceled $1 billion in Bangladesh orders by June, the report stated. By comparison, the U.S. canceled $500 million, and German, Swedish, Dutch, French and Spanish retailers that canceled $100 million each.
There has been some initiative to help get things back on track, The Times reported, with Marks & Spencer, Tesco, Inditex and H&M committing to pay in full for orders completed and in production. Primark, meanwhile, rescinded its opposition and said it would pay for all outstanding orders.
That said, Traidcraft clarified that it still wasn't clear exactly when that would happen. The organization said retailers had demanded suppliers delay their shipments until the next season. That, according to the report, would make the companies incur extra warehouse costs.
The pandemic forced many businesses to make a shift in operations toward a B2C or a direct-to-consumer (D2C) model. Steve Denton, CEO of Ware2Go, told PYMNTS that the shutting down of many stores during the initial part of the pandemic made it necessary for clients using distribution channels to find new ways to get their materials out.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
EBL appoints 2 new DMD
A historic oil price collapse, with worries headed into 2021
Ryanair restricts voting rights of non-EU shareholders in Brexit move
Envoy Textiles approves 5pc cash dividend
More BD women create online businesses amid C-19
CDBL re-elects Chairman and Vice Chairman
Samsung extends S Korea LCD output for unspecified period


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft