Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:19 PM
Home Business

Private sector credit growth dropped to 8.21pc in Nov

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Correspondent

Private sector credit growth dropped to 8.21 per cent in November as businesses remained skeptical about making new investments or expansion of existing businesses amid a larking second wave within the country and in major export markets.
'It's tough to make investment decisions at a time when the world is facing fresh wave of coronavirus cases,' former Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Abul Kasem Khan told The Daily Observer.
'Demand situation is not improving as it still unknown to us how long it would take to bring the coronavirus situation in the world under control,' Kashem said, adding that the businesses are not willing to increase capacity which is reflected by low import situation.
Though the government is trying to prop up the private sector investment by way of providing stimulus packages, businesses are still observing the situation before going for new investment, he said.
In October, the private sector credit growth was 8.61 per cent. It is on the decline since the outbreak of of the pandemic. Though the situation improved a bit in this September with start of disbursement of the government-announced stimulus package, private sector credit growth however deteriorated in October and November.
Private sector credit growth throughout fiscal 2020-21may remain far below BB's target of 14.8 per cent growth. 'Even the growth shown in many official statistics is not a true picture," Executive Director of Policy Research Institute Ahsan H Mansur told The Daily Observer.
He said the positive picture that we see largely results from adjustment of interest and loan rescheduling in private sector. The real growth is not even at 8 percent, it may be around 6 percent.
Officials of the central bank said private sector credit increased in the first three months of the current fiscal mainly for regulatory pressure on banks for implementing stimulus packages to revamp the 3e3conomy from the impact of coronavirus.
But disbursement of loans under most such packages still at low except for export-oriented industries, mainly RMG industries for the payment of worker wages, besides use of Tk 40,000 crore stimulus package for big industries.
Bankers said the private sector credit growth would not increase much until March 2021 as the economy and businesses are yet to recover fully and the threat of a second waves is looming. Private sector credit growth would hover at 9 per cent in the upcoming days, they said.


