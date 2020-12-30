

BD to import MSU-developed blight resistant potato

Once approved for commercial release, the RB potatoes will become Bangladeshi farmers' answer to tackle late blight, saving them about Tk. 100 crore (about $12 million) on fungicide expenses.

Dr David Douches, the Director of MSU Potato Breeding and Genetics Program, who also heads the Feed the Future Biotechnology Potato Partnership in Bangladesh, selected the two resistant lines out of the 10 best blight resistant potato lines developed at MSU.

According to Dr Douches these lines have been developed by inserting three blight resistant genes derived from three wild potato varieties - Mexican Solanum bulbocastanum, Argentine Solanum venturii and Peruvian Solanum mochiquense.

"Single gene gives some resistance, but potatoes still require some fungicides while double resistance can still be overcome by the late blight pathogen. But, multiple genes insertion in one potato variety provides stronger, longer lasting resistance," Potato News Today quoted him as saying.

Dr Md. Jahangir Hossain, Country Coordinator of Feed the Future Bangladesh, added that they're expecting the biotech potato lines from MSU to reach Bangladesh by the end of December.

He said lab and greenhouse facilities, in accordance with Bangladesh's biosafety protocols, have already been prepared at the Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) in Gazipur for the purpose of research and development of the blight resistant Diamant potato variety in the country. Diamant is a very popular variety in Bangladesh.











