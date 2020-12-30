Canal re-excavation becomes boon to Dhamoirhat farmers



A view of re-excavated portion of the Tutikata Khal. photo: observer

The re-excavation has been done under Sustainable Project of LGED in 2019-2020 fiscal year at about Tk 40 lakh.

Of the 12.5 kilometre long canal, 3,100 metres have been re-dredged. Now beneficiary farmers and agriculture cooperative members are demanding re-dredging of the remaining portion of the canal.

About 12 years back, the canal flowing through Alampur and Umar unions of the upazila was dredged. Later, salinity developed in the canal, and water flow was halted.

Hundreds of farmers in Gangra, Purba Shalukkuri, Birgram Mollapara, Katna, Baniapara and Tutikata and other villages are benefitting from the re-excavation.

One Marzina Khatun of Purba Shalukkuri Village along west bank of the canal said, adequate water has been reserved in the canal after the dredging. She is rearing 30 duck and geese in the canal; she is benefitting financially.

A farmer in Ganra Village on the west bank Afzal Hossain said, using the canal water, they are cultivating potato, mustard, wheat and different types of vegetables; Boro seedbeds have also been prepared.

General Secretary of Tutikata Khal Water Management Cooperative Association farmer Azizar Rahman said, agri-farmers and fish farmers are benefitting using the canal water.

President of the cooperative association Motaraf Hossain Master said, 471 members and farmers are getting benefits. Besides, farmers have begun cooperative-based farming.

Dhamoirhat Upazila Engineer of LGED Md Ali Hossain said, after re-dredging the canal, there have been expansion of agriculture, fisheries and rearing of duck in the locality.

Socio-economic development is taking place in the life of farmers, he said, adding if new allocation is granted, the remaining portion of the canal will be re-dredged. DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON, Dec 29: After re-excavating a portion of the Tutikata Khal (canal) in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district, farmers started getting benefits.The re-excavation has been done under Sustainable Project of LGED in 2019-2020 fiscal year at about Tk 40 lakh.Of the 12.5 kilometre long canal, 3,100 metres have been re-dredged. Now beneficiary farmers and agriculture cooperative members are demanding re-dredging of the remaining portion of the canal.About 12 years back, the canal flowing through Alampur and Umar unions of the upazila was dredged. Later, salinity developed in the canal, and water flow was halted.Hundreds of farmers in Gangra, Purba Shalukkuri, Birgram Mollapara, Katna, Baniapara and Tutikata and other villages are benefitting from the re-excavation.One Marzina Khatun of Purba Shalukkuri Village along west bank of the canal said, adequate water has been reserved in the canal after the dredging. She is rearing 30 duck and geese in the canal; she is benefitting financially.A farmer in Ganra Village on the west bank Afzal Hossain said, using the canal water, they are cultivating potato, mustard, wheat and different types of vegetables; Boro seedbeds have also been prepared.General Secretary of Tutikata Khal Water Management Cooperative Association farmer Azizar Rahman said, agri-farmers and fish farmers are benefitting using the canal water.President of the cooperative association Motaraf Hossain Master said, 471 members and farmers are getting benefits. Besides, farmers have begun cooperative-based farming.Dhamoirhat Upazila Engineer of LGED Md Ali Hossain said, after re-dredging the canal, there have been expansion of agriculture, fisheries and rearing of duck in the locality.Socio-economic development is taking place in the life of farmers, he said, adding if new allocation is granted, the remaining portion of the canal will be re-dredged.