58 detained on different charges in three districts

A total of 58 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rangamati, Rajshahi and Bogura, in three days.

RANGAMATI: A total of five persons including four members of United Peoples' Democratic Front (UPDF) were arrested in separate drives in Kaptai and Baghaichhari upazilas of the district in two days.

Police arrested a fugitive convict from Wannachhara area in Kaptai Upazila on Sunday.

The arrested person is Bishwajit Kumar De, 45, son of Hemandra Bijoy De of the upazila.

He was convicted to serve six months in jail and fined Tk 5 lakh in a cheque forgery case. After verdict, he was on run for long.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive at his house in Wannachhara area and arrested him.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kaptai Police Station (PS) MD Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was produced before the court on Monday.

On the other hand, security force detained four UPDF members in Sajek of Baghaichhari Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested persons are Binoy Chakma, 43, Bijoy Chakma alias Smrity, 42, Bikash Chakma alias Baitta, 35, Unil Chandra Chakma, 60.

Two light guns (LG), five rounds of LG ammunition, three receipt books, four mobile phones and two banners were also recovered from their possessions.

They were detained from Chhadukichhra area in the evening and later, handed over to Sajek PS.

The PS Sub-Inspector Naimul confirmed the matter.

RAJSHAHI: Police, in separate drives, detained 49 people on different charges in the city on Saturday.

The law enforcers also recovered a huge volume of drugs during the drives.

Of the detainees, 12 are accused in different cases while 11 drug addicts and 16 others were detained on different charges.

Mohammad Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, confirmed the matter.

BOGURA: Police arrested four persons in Dhunat Upazila of the district over murder of an eight-year-old girl after rape.

The arrested persons are Bappi Ahmed, 22, Kamal Pasha, 35, Shamim Reza, 22, and Lablu Sheikh, 21.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Ali Ashraf Bhuiyan confirmed the matter in a press briefing at around 11 am on Saturday.

According to the case statement, the families of the accused Bappi and victim Tabassum had been at loggerheads.

Bappi planned to kill the child after rape.

At night on November 14, Tabassum went to a Mahfil with his family members.

At one point, Bappi took the girl to Hazi Kazem Jubeda Technical College with alluring her of buying nut.

Later, the four accused violated the girl in turns. As the victim lost consciousness, Bappi strangulated her to death.

After that, Bappi cut her fingers with Cutting Pliers so that people think animal bit Tabassum to death.

Later, he left the body in a bamboo bush.

Additional SP (Sherpur Circle) Gaziur Rahman said during initial questioning, the arrested confessed their involvement with the crime.







