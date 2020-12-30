Training course for teachers  going on in Feni Technical School



The six-day training course being inaugurated in Feni Technical School & College. photo: observer

FENI, Dec 29: An in-house six-day training course is going on in Feni Technical School & College in the district.It is a 36-hour long course to improve the professional capacities of the institute's teachers and officers.The course began on December 26 and will end on December 31.It was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Md Wahiduzzaman as chief guest, and Executive Engineer Israt Nusrat Siddika was present as special guest.The inaugural function was presided over by Principal of the technical institute Engineer Kazi Mejbaul Islam.