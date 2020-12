BHOLA, Dec 29: M Habibur Rahman and Amitav Roy have been elected president and general secretary respectively of Bhola Press Club in the district for one year term.

An 11-member executive committee was formed in an election held at the press club on Monday.

The other office-bearers are: Vice-president- Junnu Raihan, joint general secretary- Hossain Sadi, treasurer- M Helal Uddin and office and publicity secretary- M Siddiqullah.