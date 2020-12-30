Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Young man kills grandmother at Paikgachha

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Our Correspondent

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Dec 29: A 21-year-old man reportedly killed his paternal grandmother in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Monday.
Deceased Nurjahan Bibi, 70, was a resident of Shreekanthapur Village.
Local sources said Ibrahim Khalil Ullah hacked his grandmother in the kitchen room in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.
Police arrested Khalil, his father Kamrul and mother Fatema in this connection.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Humayun Kabir and OC Ejaj Shafi visited the spot and sent the body to Khulna Medical College Hospital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canal re-excavation becomes boon to Dhamoirhat farmers
Obituary
58 detained on different charges in three districts
320 kg jatka seized in Pirojpur
Training course for teachers  going on in Feni Technical School
Bhola Press Club gets new body
Young man kills grandmother at Paikgachha
Eight mass-killing zones at Patnitala still not  preserved


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft