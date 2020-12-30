Young man kills grandmother at Paikgachha

PAIKGACHHA, KHULNA, Dec 29: A 21-year-old man reportedly killed his paternal grandmother in Paikgachha Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Nurjahan Bibi, 70, was a resident of Shreekanthapur Village.

Local sources said Ibrahim Khalil Ullah hacked his grandmother in the kitchen room in the afternoon, leaving her dead on the spot.

Police arrested Khalil, his father Kamrul and mother Fatema in this connection.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Humayun Kabir and OC Ejaj Shafi visited the spot and sent the body to Khulna Medical College Hospital.







