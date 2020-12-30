Eight mass-killing zones at Patnitala still not  preserved

PATNITALA, NAOGAON, Dec 29: Eight mass-killing zones in the Patnitala Upazila of the district are yet to be preserved.

According to freedom fighters (FFs), these mass-killing zones have been awaiting preservation and maintenance for the last 49 years after the independence. As if there is none at the local level to see these.

In the absence of preservation, these are diminishing day by day. Already, few of these have lost appearances, FFs alleged.

An inquiry found mass-killing spots in different areas of the upazila.

Of these, eight ones have recently been listed by the Upazila Muktijoddha office. These are: Dibar, Madhail, Amanta, Gaganpur, Durgapur, Halimnagar, Sayedpur and Nazirpur. Nazirpur has already been embedded into river.

A recent visit to these mass-killing zones found negligence and lack of care. It is hard to understand whether these are mass-killing zones or other things. These are bearng no signs of recognition including plaque and boundary. Cattle are grazing on these.

Ex-commander of Muktijoddha Sangsad of Patnitala Md. Kazi Akter Hossain said, "Despite repeated reminding of preserving the mass-killing zones to the local administration, it is not working.

If these mass-killing zones are not preserved, these will lose existence."

He strongly demanded of the local administration to preserve all the mass-killing zones in the upazila.

UNO Md. Liton Sarkar said, steps will be taken to preserve the eight mass-killig zones soon.







