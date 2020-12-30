Farmers get bumper onion production at Bagha



Labourers are working on a onion field at Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

According to field sources, growers particularly in Padma char area in the upazila are delighted to see the bumper production.

Some are lifting onions while others are sorting out these. They are working hard. From morning, they start daily job of processing their new produces. Hope for fair price is their driving force to work relentlessly.

Last year, because of late flood-water recession, the arrival of new onions suffered delay, growers said. But the market price was comparatvely stable. Almost all farmers cultivated onions.

This year, the market price is also stable.

According to the Upazila Agriculture Department, this year 3,500 hectares (ha) of land were brought under the onion farming in Bagha Upazila against last year's 3,000 ha.

Of this year's target, more than half was fixed in the remote char. Accordingly, most of the char dwellersc sown advance onion seeds. Advance growers said, the quality of onion in the Bagha char has been better. At present, they are bringing new onions to different parts of the country by trucks.

Growers Bablu Dewan and Akchher Sikdar said, for Indian onions, the local onion farmers had suffered a setback in the last year. In this year, the price is stable for the local variety. So, they are hoping a continuation.

Others including Golam Mostafa at Chakrajapur said, last year, he had farmed onion in five bighas, and the price rate was Tk 35-40 per kg. This year he is selling per kg onion at Tk 42. He and others are hoping to get profits.

Malek in the plan of Bausa Village and Muktar Ali of Arani plain said, if the government manages the current price, the onion productrion will make an increase in the next year. If not, there will be deficit of onion stock, and the government is to import foreign onion, they added.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, production has increased as in almost all areas of the country, onion was cultivated. He referred to the stabile market.









RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Onion farmers at Bagha Upazila of the district got bumper production this year. Now farmers are passing busy time with lifting onions.According to field sources, growers particularly in Padma char area in the upazila are delighted to see the bumper production.Some are lifting onions while others are sorting out these. They are working hard. From morning, they start daily job of processing their new produces. Hope for fair price is their driving force to work relentlessly.Last year, because of late flood-water recession, the arrival of new onions suffered delay, growers said. But the market price was comparatvely stable. Almost all farmers cultivated onions.This year, the market price is also stable.According to the Upazila Agriculture Department, this year 3,500 hectares (ha) of land were brought under the onion farming in Bagha Upazila against last year's 3,000 ha.Of this year's target, more than half was fixed in the remote char. Accordingly, most of the char dwellersc sown advance onion seeds. Advance growers said, the quality of onion in the Bagha char has been better. At present, they are bringing new onions to different parts of the country by trucks.Growers Bablu Dewan and Akchher Sikdar said, for Indian onions, the local onion farmers had suffered a setback in the last year. In this year, the price is stable for the local variety. So, they are hoping a continuation.Others including Golam Mostafa at Chakrajapur said, last year, he had farmed onion in five bighas, and the price rate was Tk 35-40 per kg. This year he is selling per kg onion at Tk 42. He and others are hoping to get profits.Malek in the plan of Bausa Village and Muktar Ali of Arani plain said, if the government manages the current price, the onion productrion will make an increase in the next year. If not, there will be deficit of onion stock, and the government is to import foreign onion, they added.Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, production has increased as in almost all areas of the country, onion was cultivated. He referred to the stabile market.