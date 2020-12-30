Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Farmers get bumper onion production at Bagha

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Our Correspondent

Labourers are working on a onion field at Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

Labourers are working on a onion field at Bagha Upazila of Rajshahi. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Dec 29: Onion farmers at Bagha Upazila of the district got bumper production this year. Now farmers are passing busy time with lifting onions.
According to field sources,  growers particularly in Padma char area in the upazila are delighted to see the bumper production.
Some are lifting onions while others are sorting out these. They are working hard. From  morning, they start daily job of processing their new produces. Hope for fair price is their driving force to work relentlessly.  
Last year, because of late flood-water recession, the arrival of  new onions suffered delay, growers said. But  the market price was comparatvely stable. Almost all farmers cultivated onions.
This year, the market price is also stable.
According to the Upazila Agriculture Department, this year 3,500 hectares (ha) of land were brought under the onion farming in Bagha Upazila against last year's 3,000 ha.
Of this year's target, more than half was fixed in the remote char. Accordingly, most of the char dwellersc sown advance onion seeds. Advance growers said, the quality of onion in the Bagha char  has been better.  At present, they are bringing new onions to different parts of the country by trucks.
Growers Bablu Dewan and Akchher Sikdar said, for Indian onions, the local onion farmers had suffered a setback in the last year. In this year, the price is stable for the local variety. So, they are hoping  a continuation.
Others including  Golam Mostafa at Chakrajapur said, last year, he had farmed onion in five bighas, and  the price rate was Tk 35-40 per kg. This year he is selling per kg onion at Tk 42. He and others are hoping to get profits.
Malek in the plan of Bausa Village and Muktar Ali of Arani plain said, if the government manages the current price, the onion productrion will make an increase in the next year. If not, there will be deficit of onion stock, and the government is to import foreign onion, they added.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiullah Sultan said, production has increased as in almost all areas of the country, onion was cultivated. He referred to the stabile market.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Canal re-excavation becomes boon to Dhamoirhat farmers
Obituary
58 detained on different charges in three districts
320 kg jatka seized in Pirojpur
Training course for teachers  going on in Feni Technical School
Bhola Press Club gets new body
Young man kills grandmother at Paikgachha
Eight mass-killing zones at Patnitala still not  preserved


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft