Home Countryside

Three ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three persons allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Naogaon, Noakhali, and Mymensingh, on Sunday and Monday.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A teenage boy reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Porsha Upazila of the district on Monday noon.
Deceased Shafiqul Islam, 18, was the son of Azauddin, a resident of Shisha Sarderpara Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Shafiqul hanged himself from a mango tree in an orchard nearby the house while his family members were unaware of it.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his committing suicide could not be known yet.
NOAKHALI: A college student reportedly committed suicide by drinking poison in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Simanta Majumdar, 21, an honours first year student, was the son of Babul Majumdar of Hridoy Charbata Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Simanta drank pesticide at his room in the house at around 3am as his father refused to buy him a mobile phone.
Sensing the matter, the family members rushed him to Noakhali General Hospital, where he died in the morning while undergoing treatment.
Char Jabbar PS OC Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Hanging body of a teenage girl was recovered by police in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased Rabeya Khatun, 14, was identified as daughter of one Md Sahab Uddin of Monati Daripara Village at Sidhla Union of the upazila. Her body was recovered from her father's sleeping room by the police of Gouripur Police Station.
Sub-Inspector of Police Md Jamal Hossain said, the death reason could not be known immediately.
An unnatural death case has been lodged with the PS in this connection.
Police sources said, one neighbour Sanjid Hossain, son of Abdul Salam,  had an affair with  Rabeya Khatun.
After getting the autopsy report, the suicide reason can be known, the SI added.


