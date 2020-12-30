Man held for killing wife at Mohammadpur

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA, Dec 29: Police have arrested a man for killing his wife in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

Arrested Zia Munshi, 22, is a resident of Raipura Village under Babukhali Union in the upazila.

Police sources said on information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Raipur charland area adjacent to the Madhumati River at night and arrested him.

Quoting locals, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mohammadpur Police Station Tarek Bishwas said Zia married Monira Khatun, 18, four months ago. Since then, they had been at loggerheads over various issues.

Following an altercation, Zia beat Monira on Friday evening with a stick, leaving her dead on the spot.

However, he went into hiding soon after the incident.

Meanwhile, Zia confessed to the killing during initial questioning, the OC added.







