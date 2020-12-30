Closure of schools for corona diverts poor children to earning activities



The photo shows some students engaged in earning activities at Fulbari. photo: observer

To get support for families, low-income group parents have sent their school-going children to works, according to field sources.

Some of them are working in tea stalls, grocery shops, and fish shops. Some are selling nut, chanachur or other items.

Hafizur Rahman is one of them. He is in class two. His father is Ijjat Ali. They live in Battala area of ex-enclave of Dasiarchhara in the upazila. He is a day earner.

They are two brothers; Hafizur is elder. Their family is no longer running well on their father's daily earning.

So, he has been sent to a tea stall of one Mostafizur Rahman at Kalirhat Bazaar. He gets Tk 100 daily.

Hafizur said, "We are very needy. I read in class two in Kalirhat Government Primary School. As the school is closed for corona pandemic, I have been working at the tea stall. I get two meals daily and Tk 100. I give my earning to my father. I'll go to school after opening of the school."

Ershadul is an examinee of class five from Purba-Kurushaferusha Government Primary School. They live in Kurushaferusha, a bordering Village of Naodanga Union in the upazila. They have four brothers and one daughter.

Two brothers are running separate families. Now they are four in their family with two brothers and parents. His father Mafizul Islam is the only earner. Their family is running on his single earning. So, hardship is always with them. Ershadul is younger among all.

As his school is closed, his family has allowed him to sell nut. Selling nut in different bazaars including Balarhat Bazar, he is earning Tk 150 to 200 a day. Asked, Ershadul said, he will go to school after opening of the school.

A visit to Balarhat Bazar found another class five student Sohag Das of Balarhat Government Primary School selling bamboo-made kula (a rice-paddy sorting tool). Rubel Mia of class two of Naodanga Government Primary School was seen selling fish in his father Fazar Ali's fish shop. Khaja Mainuddin who is in class three of Kashiabari Government Primary School was selling fish in the shop of his maternal uncle Saheb Ali.

According to teachers, if families do not be careful, dropout rate at the primary level will shoot up.

Ershadul's father Mafizur said, by his income, his family does not run well. "As the school is closed, I have sent him to work," he added.

Senior teacher of Fulbari Jasimia Government Model High School Aminul Islam said, Amid corona, work fields of lower income sections have been squeezed, and hardship has appeared in their families. So, guardians of hiccupping families are sending their children to labour work for additional earnings. To bring back these children, teachers and guardians are to play special role.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Tauhidur Rahman said, after monitoring the matter, necessary measures will be taken.







