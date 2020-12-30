India farmers accept invitation to talks today

NEW DELHI, Dec 29: Farmers' agitation on the outskirts of Delhi against the three contentious agricultural laws entered day 34 on Tuesday, on a day when the sixth round of talks between the government and the farm unions were expected to take place.

However, on Monday, the government wrote to the farmers, inviting them for talks at 2 pm on December 30. The unions had proposed that the sixth round of talks take place at 11 am on December 29, in response to the government's proposal to hold dialogue at a date and time of the unions' choosing. The farmers, though, had rejected the initial proposal in this regard.

Also on Monday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh directed the police to take action after several towers of Reliance Jio were vandalised allegedly by farmers protesting against the farm laws. Earlier in the day, in what was seen as yet another outreach by the Centre towards the farmers, prime minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the 100th service of the Kisan Rail, which will run between Sangola in Maharashtra and West Bengal's Shalimar.

Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on the 136th foundation day celebrations of the party, said that it was a "sin" that the government was using for the farmers the kind of words it has, adding that it should reach out to the farmers and repeal the laws.

In West Bengal, chief minister Mamata Banerjee, too, demanded that the "draconian" laws be taken back and expressed solidarity with the farmers. -HT