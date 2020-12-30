Video
Trump backers look to last-stand protest on January 6

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON, Dec 29: President Donald Trump is urging supporters to amass in Washington on January 6 for a last-ditch rally to pressure Congress to not certify Joe Biden's election   victory.
Thousands of supporters from around the country, from the Women for America First group, to StoptheSteal, to the violent Proud Boys, are expected to descend on the US capital pressing Trump's unsupported claim that massive voter fraud was behind his defeat in the November 3 election.
Trump tweeted twice this weekend urging supporters to attend, labelling the election "the biggest SCAM in our nation's history."
"See you in Washington, DC, on January 6th. Don't miss it," he wrote Sunday.
The rally raised fears of fresh violence after the previous pro-Trump protest that included the Proud Boys on December 12 saw several people stabbed and dozens arrested.
Trump appears to hope that the protestors could pressure Congress to reject the final count of state-based electors and reverse his election loss.
"We the People must take to the US Capitol lawn and steps and tell Congress #DoNotCertify," StopTheSteal declared online.
"Congress cannot certify this fraudulent Electoral College," they said.    -AFP


