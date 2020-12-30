Video
New Zealand charge to have Pakistan on the ropes

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, DEC 29: Swing king Tim Southee celebrated his milestone 300th wicket as New Zealand sensed victory over Pakistan at stumps on day four of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday.
New Zealand declared their second innings at 180 for five and Pakistan, set an unlikely target of 373, will go into the final day at 71 for three.
Azhar Ali will resume on 34 with Fawad Alam on 21.
The Black Caps need to sweep the two-Test series if they are to be in contention to make the World Test Championship final at Lords in June.
In New Zealand's second innings, the Pakistan quicks struggled to get any assistance from the fourth-day wicket, but Southee and Trent Boult immediately had the ball dancing to their tune.
Abid Ali fended a rising Boult delivery and was caught behind, while Shan Masood was caught at first slip off Southee and Pakistan were two down for no runs after 14 deliveries.
Azhar Ali and Haris Sohail provided some resistance for 15 overs and 37 runs before Sohail chipped Southee to Mitchell Santner at short cover -- making Southee only the third New Zealander, after Richard Hadlee and Daniel Vettori, to take 300 Test wickets.
But Southee said the landmark delivery was not the one he was looking for.
"I would have loved one to pitch off and nip away and get caught behind," he said.
"But the surface obviously dictates what you're trying to achieve and the wicket is obviously a bit slower so those catches in front of the wicket become important."    -AFP


