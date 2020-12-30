Video
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:17 PM
Bijoy Dibosh Kho Kho competition held

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Sports Reporter

Ansar and VDP team celebrating with the trophy after clinching the Bangabandhu Mohan Bijoy Dibosh Kho Kho Championship held in Dhaka on Monday. photo: Observer DESK

Bangabandhu Mohan Bijoy Dibosh Kho Kho Championship held in Dhaka on Monday organised by Kho Kho Federation. In a day long competition, Motijheel T&T Club clinched the boys title while Ansar and VDP sealed the girls title.
Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Md Akhter Hossain inaugurated the ceremony as the chief guest. National Sports Council Secretary Md Masud Karim, legendary cricketer Rakibul Hasan, renowned footballer Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu were present as special guest.
A total of 8 teams took part in the competition. Motijheel T&T Club became the champion while Universal Club became runners-up in the boys group. In the girls section, Ansar and VDP team became the champion and Savar team became the runners up.
Md. Shah Kamal, President of Bangladesh Kho Kho Federation and Retired Senior Secretary distributed the prizes among the winners at the end of the competition.


