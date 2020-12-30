Video
Ireland HP team to visit Bangladesh in February

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Ireland's High Performance (HP) team is set to visit Bangladesh in next February, confirmed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.
The BCB continued high performance training during the Covid-19 period in a bid to keep the players prepared always. HP's camp started on October 8 with 25 cricketers at the academy ground in Mirpur. Later Shamim Patwari joined that team.
Toby Radford took charge of the HP team after working with local coaches.
Apart from regular practice, the cricketers also played practice matches in white and red ball.
A good number of HP players like Akbar Ali, Parvez Hossain Emon played in the BCB President's Cup and Bangabandhu T20 Cup with the cricketers of the national team and thereby kept them in cricket consistently. This time their chance is to play against foreign opponents.
The Ireland HP team is set to arrive in Bangladesh on February 17 next year. The visiting team will play one four-day and five one-day matches. At the end of next year, the Bangladesh team will go to Ireland again. The BCB has arranged a bilateral series for the HP team on a home and away basis.
"We have continued the HP programme despite the limitations. Its first phase programme was done a few days ago. We have some plans ahead of us for which we are working on. That programme includes an international team tour, and we're working on that plan.
BCB plans to organize all the matches in Dhaka with Fatullah and BKSP as the possible venues.     -BSS


