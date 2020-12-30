Women's team training from Jan 3

The Bangladesh National Women's Team's training camp will start from January 3 next year at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The 29-member squad will undergo fitness and skills training at the month-long camp which also includes five limited overs practice matches, the BCB said in a press release.

Foisal Hossain Decans, Assistant Coach Bangladesh Women's Team will oversee the training camp.

The cricketers who have been called up to the camp are: Salma Khatun, Nigar Sultana Joty, Murshida Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Panna Ghosh, Sanjida Islam, Ayasha Rahman, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Mst. Ritu Moni, Khadiza-Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Rabeya, Puja Chakrabortty, Mumta Hena Hasnat, Suraya Azmim, Nuhat Tasnia, Most. Sharmin Akter Supta, Mst. Sarmin Sultana, Ishma Tanjim, Rubya Haider Jhilik, Aka Mollik, Mst. Fariha Islam Trisna, Mst. Shanjida Akther Maghla, Sumaiya Akter. -BSS



