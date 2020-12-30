BCB unlikely to provide NOC to most players for T-10 league

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unlikely to provide NOC to most of the players to take part in the T-10 tournament in Abu Dhabi in UAE.

As many as six players from Bangladesh- Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Muktar Ali and Nasir Hossain-were roped in by different teams during players' draft.

The BCB Is reluctant to issue NOC considering the upcoming West Indies series in which some of the players from the six could get a place in the national team.

Those who have the chance to be included into the national team will not get any NOC, said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.

"We have talked to our selection panel regarding this," Chowdhury said here today.

"The chance to get NOC is slim for those who will be in plan for the West Indies series."

The players' draft of T-10 was held on December 23.

Maratha Arabians have included Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Pace Muktar Ali in the team. The Bengal Tigers have picked two young spin all-rounders in Afif Hossain and Sheikh Mahedi Hasan. The Pune Devils have taken Nasir Hossain, who has been out of cricket for a long time.

The T-10 League will kick off on January 26, 2021 in Abu Dhabi with the final on February 8. -BSS







