Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BCB unlikely to provide NOC to most players for T-10 league

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is unlikely to provide NOC to most of the players to take part in the T-10 tournament in Abu Dhabi in UAE.
As many as six players from Bangladesh- Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Taskin Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Muktar Ali and Nasir Hossain-were roped in by different teams during players' draft.
The BCB Is reluctant to issue NOC considering the upcoming West Indies series in which some of the players from the six could get a place in the national team.
Those who have the chance to be included into the national team will not get any NOC, said BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury.
"We have talked to our selection panel regarding this," Chowdhury said here today.
"The chance to get NOC is slim for those who will be in plan for the West Indies series."
The players' draft of T-10 was held on December 23.
Maratha Arabians have included Taskin Ahmed, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat and Pace Muktar Ali in the team. The Bengal Tigers have picked two young spin all-rounders in Afif Hossain and Sheikh Mahedi Hasan. The Pune Devils have taken Nasir Hossain, who has been out of cricket for a long time.
The T-10 League will kick off on January 26, 2021 in Abu Dhabi with the final on February 8.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG sack Tuchel, Pochettino favourite to take over
Neymar in new controversy over New Year party rumors
New Zealand charge to have Pakistan on the ropes
Bijoy Dibosh Kho Kho competition held
Ireland HP team to visit Bangladesh in February
Women's team training from Jan 3
BCB unlikely to provide NOC to most players for T-10 league
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by innings and 45 runs


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft