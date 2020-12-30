Bangladesh likely to tour Sri Lanka for a Test series in April

The Bangladesh's tour to Sri Lanka for a Test series, which was postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is highly likely to be held in April, a top official of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said.

BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said the proposal this time came from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) who are keen to make the series happen in April.

"We have been in talks to the Sri Lanka board about the Test series at this moment," Chowdhury told the reporters.

"This time the proposal came from Sri Lanka. The first time we had a discussion but the series did not happen, we agreed that we would play a Test match against Sri Lanka as promised in our Test Championship."

Bangladesh was due to play a three-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which was the part of World Test Championship in last July. But the outbreak of the Covid-19 forced the postponement of the tour.

As it was part of the Test Championship, the cricket boards of the two countries continued to negotiate amid the pandemic to make the tour happen.

There was talk to tour Sri Lanka in October-November but that also didn't happen due to Sri Lanka's adamant position of 14-day quarantine issue. As they wanted Bangladesh players and officials to confine into the hotel room for 14 days without giving any facility of indoor practice maintaining social distance, Bangladesh refused to visit Sri Lanka.

However now the two boards have started talks in an attempt to resume the series. If all goes well, the Tigers may travel to Lanka in April next year to play at least two Test matches, the BCB CEO said.

"The series is being targeted at April at the moment. This time there is an available slot for us. We are working on the series and we'll try to play at least two Tests," he added. -BSS







