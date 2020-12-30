Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Walton Federation Cup football

Gopibagh boys eliminated losing all matches

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Sports Reporter

Uttar Baridhara players celebrating after winning the match against Brothers Union in the Federation Cup football on Tuesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Uttar Baridhara players celebrating after winning the match against Brothers Union in the Federation Cup football on Tuesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Brothers Union, the Gopibagh boys, was eliminated from the group round of the ongoing Federation Cup football losing the second match to Uttar Baridhara by 3-0 on Tuesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.
Previously, the three-time champion of the event had a bad start losing its first match against Arambagh Krira Sangha by 2-0 on the 23rd of December. Eventually they had to take an early exit from the event for losing all the two group matches.
On the other hand, Uttar Baridhara, one of the minnows in the top league, said before starting the Fed Cup that they were not setting a big target in the event considering their condition and instead of targeting bigger, they are eyeing the fifth or sixth place. To be honest, for a low powered team like them, their achievements so far in the ongoing meet is quite impressive.
In the match on Tuesday, the Baridhara boys did well in suppressing the opponent scorers throughout the stipulated time. Besides, their strikers had kept trying to take the lead.
Uzbekistan midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev succeeded in opening the net in the 13rd minute. Local striker Sumon Reza, who recently got chance into national team, doubled the lead in the 26th minute.
The Baridhara boys had to wait for another 35 minutes to celebrate the third goal as their Egyptian defender Mahmoud Sayed hit the net in the 60th minute.
Gopibagh could not overcome Baridhara's defence-line till the end and as a result failed to reduce the margin at all.
Now, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Dhaka Abahani will face off Wednesday in a Group-D match at 3:15pm while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet in a Group-A match at 5:45pm at the same venue.
With these matches, the group round of the event will be closed. Private TV channel T-Sports will telecast the matches live.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG sack Tuchel, Pochettino favourite to take over
Neymar in new controversy over New Year party rumors
New Zealand charge to have Pakistan on the ropes
Bijoy Dibosh Kho Kho competition held
Ireland HP team to visit Bangladesh in February
Women's team training from Jan 3
BCB unlikely to provide NOC to most players for T-10 league
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by innings and 45 runs


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft