Gopibagh boys eliminated losing all matches



Uttar Baridhara players celebrating after winning the match against Brothers Union in the Federation Cup football on Tuesday at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka. photo: BFF

Previously, the three-time champion of the event had a bad start losing its first match against Arambagh Krira Sangha by 2-0 on the 23rd of December. Eventually they had to take an early exit from the event for losing all the two group matches.

On the other hand, Uttar Baridhara, one of the minnows in the top league, said before starting the Fed Cup that they were not setting a big target in the event considering their condition and instead of targeting bigger, they are eyeing the fifth or sixth place. To be honest, for a low powered team like them, their achievements so far in the ongoing meet is quite impressive.

In the match on Tuesday, the Baridhara boys did well in suppressing the opponent scorers throughout the stipulated time. Besides, their strikers had kept trying to take the lead.

Uzbekistan midfielder Evgeniy Kochnev succeeded in opening the net in the 13rd minute. Local striker Sumon Reza, who recently got chance into national team, doubled the lead in the 26th minute.

The Baridhara boys had to wait for another 35 minutes to celebrate the third goal as their Egyptian defender Mahmoud Sayed hit the net in the 60th minute.

Gopibagh could not overcome Baridhara's defence-line till the end and as a result failed to reduce the margin at all.

Now, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra and Dhaka Abahani will face off Wednesday in a Group-D match at 3:15pm while Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra will meet in a Group-A match at 5:45pm at the same venue.

With these matches, the group round of the event will be closed. Private TV channel T-Sports will telecast the matches live.







