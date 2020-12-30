Man dies after being dropped off bus in unconscious state

A man who was dropped off a moving bus in an unconscious state, died minutes after he was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 38, manager of a Narayanganj based garment factory.

Hailing from Daulatpur upazila in Khulna, Shafiqul used to live in Narayanganj's Bandar upazila with his wife and daughter, deceased's brother Sirajul Islam said, adding that they do not know where he was going on the bus.

A rickshaw-puller said he was resting near the new building of DMCH when some people on a Gabtoli-bound bus from Gulistan area dropped off the man from the bus in an unconscious state and asked for him to be taken to the hospital immediately.

Doctors declared the man dead after he was taken to the emergency unit of the hospital by two rickshaw-pullers around 3:45pm, said Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost.

One of the rickshaw-pullers immediately fled the scene when the man was declared dead and police was quizzing the other, he said.

Sub-inspector Munsi Abdul Lokman of Chawkbazar Police Station said they are investigating whether he was victim to a gang of miscreants who rob people after drugging them to a state of unconsciousness. The body was sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, he said. -Agencies