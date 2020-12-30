Video
Vote for pro-liberation panel in JPC polls: Iqbal Sobhan Chy

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's former media adviser Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also editor of the Daily Observer, on Tuesday urged all Jatiya Press Club members to uphold the spirit of the country's Liberation War and elect the pro-liberation panel in its election to be held on December 31 this year.
"The Prime Minister has been working to build the country upholding the spirit and build a developed Sonar Bangla. But, the anti-liberation and fundamentalist forces are trying to destroy her initiatives. In this situation, the pro-liberation forces must have to be united and resist the anti-liberation elements in the upcoming elections," he said while addressing as chair a programme arranged at Jatiya Press Club for introducing panel members of 'Farida Yasmin-Omar Faruque' panel nominated by the 'Muktijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum.'
Former Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Manzurul Ahsan Bulbul, Press Club President Saiful Alam, BFUJ Secretary General Saban Mahmud, former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, former Press Club General Secretary Swapan Saha, Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) President Kuddus Afrad, former DUJ President Abu Zafar Surja, former DUJ General Secretary Sohel Haider Chowdhury, Press Club Treasurer Shyamal Dutta and panel leaders Farida Yasmin and Omar Faruque, among others, spoke on the occasion while DUJ General Secretary Sazzad Alam Khan moderated the programme.
Iqbal Sobhan Chwodhury said the anti-liberation forces are trying to obstruct the country's ongoing development with its different activities. As part of the move, it has tried to destroy the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founder of the country, in Kushtia.
"Once their associates take over power in the Jatiya Press Club, they will try to make it their base to launch destructive politics. They will again try to eliminate the name of Bangabandhu from the largest organization of the journalists," he said, adding that they should not be allowed to return to power in the club. All voters must resist them through exercising their voting rights.
Later, he conducted an oath taking ceremony for all pro-liberation members of the Press Club.


