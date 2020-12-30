Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

DMP slaps ban on outdoor celebration on 31st night

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on holding any function in open spaces in the capital city on the eve of 31 December, in an effort to maintain law-and order situation.
But the city dwellers are allowed to celebrate the occasion through indoor functions on a limited scale complying with the pandemic guidelines.
A press release signed by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam stated the instructions on Tuesday.
All the bars in Dhaka metropolitan area will remain closed since 6pm on the day while the fast-food restaurants from 10pm.  
The DMP said no gathering or celebration will be allowed in open spaces, including road junctions, flyovers, city roads, building roofs. Besides, no fireworks can be displayed in the city on the occasion.
Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure security in Dhaka University Area. No outsider or vehicle will be allowed to enter the area after 6pm on the day.
Vehicles of teachers, officers and other employees who reside inside the university campus can enter through Shahbagh crossing. They also can enter the campus through Nilkhet crossing on foot.
Apart from this, no outsider will be allowed to enter Gulshan and Banani areas after 8pm. At the same time, no one will be allowed to stay in Hatirjheel area.
Residential hotels can hold New Year functions on a limited scale maintaining social distancing and other hygiene rules. But no DJ party is allowed there.
The DMP asked all the city dwellers not to carry any firearm at residential hotels, public gatherings, and restaurants in a span of 12 hours commencing from 6pm on 31 December.
Law enforcers will take legal action in violation of any of the instructions, mentioned the press release.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies after being dropped off bus in unconscious state
Vote for pro-liberation panel in JPC polls: Iqbal Sobhan Chy
50 journalists killed in 2020: Watchdog
DMP slaps ban on outdoor celebration on 31st night
Huge turnout a message of democracy: Quader
Indian smuggler killed in gunfight with BGB men
21 pvt healthcare centres to issue C-19 test certificates
ADB  to provide $200m for rural power supply improvement


Latest News
Sylhet car cylinder explosion: Death toll rises to 4
Couple killed as train rams auto-rickshaw in Cumilla
Alhammadi new County Manager in Bangladesh for Emirates
Building forces to protect independence, sovereignty: PM Hasina
First US Congress member dies of COVID-19
West Bengal reports first case of new COVID strain
Man killed, 3 of his family members hurt as train hits auto-rickshaw
Govt school admission thru' lottery postponed
UK records over 50,000 COVID-19 cases overnight
NRB Global Bank opens Islami Banking sub-branch in Dhaka's Wari
Most Read News
One killed in gunfight on M'singh border
Ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon sued for 'misappropriating' Tk 34cr
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
2nd group of Rohingyas leave Ctg for Bhashan Char
SSC in June, HSC July or August
320 kgs of jatka seized in Pirojpur
Barrister Taposh doing dirty things: Sayeed Khokon
Uranium worth Tk 55cr seized in Dhaka, 3 held
Bhola Press Club gets new committee
30 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,181 cases
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft