DMP slaps ban on outdoor celebration on 31st night

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has imposed a ban on holding any function in open spaces in the capital city on the eve of 31 December, in an effort to maintain law-and order situation.

But the city dwellers are allowed to celebrate the occasion through indoor functions on a limited scale complying with the pandemic guidelines.

A press release signed by DMP Commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam stated the instructions on Tuesday.

All the bars in Dhaka metropolitan area will remain closed since 6pm on the day while the fast-food restaurants from 10pm.

The DMP said no gathering or celebration will be allowed in open spaces, including road junctions, flyovers, city roads, building roofs. Besides, no fireworks can be displayed in the city on the occasion.

Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure security in Dhaka University Area. No outsider or vehicle will be allowed to enter the area after 6pm on the day.

Vehicles of teachers, officers and other employees who reside inside the university campus can enter through Shahbagh crossing. They also can enter the campus through Nilkhet crossing on foot.

Apart from this, no outsider will be allowed to enter Gulshan and Banani areas after 8pm. At the same time, no one will be allowed to stay in Hatirjheel area.

Residential hotels can hold New Year functions on a limited scale maintaining social distancing and other hygiene rules. But no DJ party is allowed there.

The DMP asked all the city dwellers not to carry any firearm at residential hotels, public gatherings, and restaurants in a span of 12 hours commencing from 6pm on 31 December.

Law enforcers will take legal action in violation of any of the instructions, mentioned the press release.







