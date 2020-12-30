Video
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:16 PM
Home Back Page

Municipal Polls

Huge turnout a message of democracy: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the massive turnout of voters in the first phase of nationwide municipal elections gave the message of democracy.  He said, "It proves that democracy is marching forward."
Quader said this while addressing a press conference on contemporary issues from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad. Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, thanked the Election Commission (EC) for accomplishing the first phase of municipal elections.
He also congratulated the winners of Monday's elections. He said, "The massive victory of AL-nominated candidates proves that people of the country keep trust on Sheikh Hasina's leadership."
Quader also thanked BNP candidates for not boycotting elections at the middle of polling like earlier. Quader also said, "Over 60 percent casting of votes proved BNP's allegations false that people couldn't cast their votes."





