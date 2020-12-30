Video
Wednesday, 30 December, 2020, 2:16 PM
Indian smuggler killed in gunfight with BGB men

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Our Correspondent

MYMENSINGH, Dec 29: An Indian smuggler was killed in a gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Surjopur Dumlikura area near Haluaghat border of Mymensingh early Tuesday.
The deceased was identified as David Momen, 46, a resident of Garo Hills in Meghalaya. A BGB man was also injured during the gunfight.
BGB Gobrakura Camp Commander Umar Farruq said a team of BGB chased a gang of Indian smugglers in the area around 3:00am.
At one stage, the smugglers opened fire on the BGB men, prompting the border guards to retaliate, the BGB commander said, adding that the Indian smuggler died on the spot.


