Indian smuggler killed in gunfight with BGB men

MYMENSINGH, Dec 29: An Indian smuggler was killed in a gunfight with members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Surjopur Dumlikura area near Haluaghat border of Mymensingh early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as David Momen, 46, a resident of Garo Hills in Meghalaya. A BGB man was also injured during the gunfight.

BGB Gobrakura Camp Commander Umar Farruq said a team of BGB chased a gang of Indian smugglers in the area around 3:00am.

At one stage, the smugglers opened fire on the BGB men, prompting the border guards to retaliate, the BGB commander said, adding that the Indian smuggler died on the spot.









