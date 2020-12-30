Video
latest
Home Back Page

Foreign-bound People

21 pvt healthcare centres to issue C-19 test certificates

Published : Wednesday, 30 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has given permission to 21 more private healthcare institutions to issue coronavirus certificates to foreign bound people. Foreign-bound people will be able to test corona samples from RT-PCR labs at these institutions.
In suggestion of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 21 private healthcare institutions and RT-PCR labs have been allowed to issue Covid-19 certificates.
Institutions and RT-PCR labs are Anwer Khan Modern Medical College Hospital, Novus Clinical Research Services Ltd, International Medical College Hospital at Tongi in Gazipur, Green Life Medical College Hospital in Dhaka, Aichi Hospital Ltd. Abdullahpur in Dhaka, TMSS Medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital in Bogura, Medinova Medical Services Ltd at Mirpur in Dhaka, Aalok Health Care Ltd. in Mirpur in Dhaka, Healthcare Diagnostic Centre Ltd at Shyamoli in Dhaka,  Bashundhara Medical & Diagnostic Centre at Shanti Nagar in Dhaka, DNA Solution Ltd at West Panthapath in Dhaka, BioMed Diagnostic and Research Laboratory at Sobahanabag in Dhaka, Dynamic Laboratory Diagnostics and Medical Checkup at Rampura in Dhaka,  BRB Hospital Ltd at Panthapath, CSBF Health Centre at Tejgaon, Prime Diagnostic Ltd at Malibagh, Prescription Point at North Badda, Bangladesh Diabetic Association-BIHS at Mirpur, The Pathology Lab in Sylhet, Chevron Clinical Laboratory (Pvt) Ltd in Chattogram and Jahurul Islam Medical College Hospital in Kishoreganj.
Hospitals are required to follow certain conditions. These hospitals can take a maximum of Tk 3,000 for the examination from foreign-bound people. No private lab can be listed as mandatory to issue coronavirus certificate with an airline. They have to provide accurate report. Photocopies of the passport should be verified and samples must be collected within 72 hours of departure and report must be submitted at least 24 hours before departure. Separate sample collection booths have to be set up and the standards have to be passed by the inspection of the DGHS. In order to provide assistance to the passengers travelling abroad, a hotline number should be activated and it should be maintained 24 hours a day. If there is any mistake in the test report, the concerned authority will be responsible.         


