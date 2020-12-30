First mother vessel arrives at Moheshkhali jetty

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 29: The first mother vessel on Tuesday arrived at a jetty at Moheshkhali power hub area, specially built for two units of ultra super critical coal- fired power plant by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with 1200 MW power generation capacity.

Sources said the jetty at Moheshkhali will later be handed over to Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) for use with Matarbari deep sea port.

CPA sources said Panama Flag carrier MV Venus Triumph carrying equipment for steam generator of ultra super critical coal-fired power plant left an Indonesian port on December 22 and arrived at Moheshkhali jetty around 9:00am on Tuesday.

JICA has been constructing two units of ultra super critical coal-fired power plant with the generation capacity of 1200 MW at Matarbari in Moheshkhali. JICA constructed two jetties there for unloading equipment and spare parts of the two power units.

Jafar Alam, Project Director of Matarbari deep sea port, told the Daily Observer that the jetties would be handed over to CPA for use with Matarbari deep seaport after completion of their projects.

He said the width of the 14-km-long channel is presently 250 meter while the deep of the channel is 18 meters which is double of the existing Chattogram Port Channel.

Jafar said the width of the channel would be increased to 350 meters later on. Meanwhile, the formal works of Matarbari Deep sea port project have already started.

The newly appointed consultant has started the formulation of Development Project Proposal (DPP) of the deep sea port. The construction works of the deep sea port would begin on time which is expected to be functional by 2026.

Matarbari Port Development Project has been undertaken to ensure sustainable development to build sound maritime logistics that will support the growing exim trade of Bangladesh and to develop as a regional hub of connectivity. It will provide the facilities for berthing a ship with 16 meter draft. Presently, only 9 meters draft ship can take berth at the jetties of Chattogram Port.

