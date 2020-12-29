Video
Mercury drops to 7.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Goats are wrapped in warm cloths to save them from the cold at Damurhuda in Chuadanga on Monday. Some north and north-west districts are witnessing a cold spell over the last few days as the mercury dipped to around 7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on the day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Goats are wrapped in warm cloths to save them from the cold at Damurhuda in Chuadanga on Monday. Some north and north-west districts are witnessing a cold spell over the last few days as the mercury dipped to around 7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga on the day. PHOTO: OBSERVER

CHUADANGA, Dec 28: A cold spell has continued to grip Bangladesh's northern regions for the last 10 days, with the mercury dropping below 8 degrees Celsius in some parts of the country.
Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperature in the country on Monday at 7.7 degrees Celsius.
A mild cold wave is sweeping over Dinajpur, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Rajshahi, Pabna, Naogaon, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Barishal, Gopalganj and Sreemangal areas, according to the Met Office. The situation is likely to persist with no significant changes over the next 72 hours.
Moderate to heavy fog is likely to engulf some river
basins with light to moderate fog covering other parts of the country from midnight to morning, the Met Office said. The cold snap started sweeping over the northern regions from Dec 19. The next day, the mercury dropped to 6.6 degrees Celsius in Rajarhat, which is the lowest temperature recorded in this winter.
Such a continuous spell of cold weather is common in parts of the north in late December, said Meteorologist Abdur Rahman.    -bdnews24.com


