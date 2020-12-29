Video
19 cos bag President’s Awards for Industrial Development

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

The government has conferred President's Award for Industrial Development upon 19 companies in recognition of their distinctive contributions to the economy.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and State Minister Kamal Ahmed Majumder on Monday handed out the awards on behalf of President Abdul Hamid, who did not attend     the awards ceremony due to the pandemic.
In the heavy industries category, British American Tobacco Bangladesh took the first prize, Incepta Pharmaceuticals came in second, while Olympic Industries and Energypac Engineering finished joint-third.
Tafrid Cotton Mills clinched the top prize in the medium industries segment, followed by Sheltech Technologies and Echotex as second and Envoy Fashions as third.
In the list of small industries, Concept Knitting took the top spot with APS Design Works coming in second ahead of Summit Oil and Shipping Co as third.
In the micro-industries sector, Trim Tex Bangladesh ranked first followed by Masco Overseas in second and Crimson Rosella Seafood in third place. Classical Handmade Products led the cottage industries segment ahead of Intelligent Card and Rupkotha Jubo O Mohila Unnayan Sangstha as second and third respectively.
Among the high-tech industries, ServicEngine was awarded the first place, while Metatude Asia took the second spot.
"This is the fourth edition of this arrangement. People want recognition for good work. The inception of this award was to encourage enterprises to do good work. The ministry has been giving others rewards besides this as well," Minister Humayun said.
He pointed out that companies which 'pay fair labour fees and gas and electricity bills on time' were nominated for the award.
Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, said: "Bangladesh has handled the shock of COVID-19 well through government and private efforts."
He called upon the banks and other financial institutions to turn their attention to rural loans for the swift development of industries.
    -bdnews24.com


