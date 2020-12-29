27 C-19 death, 932 infections in a day

The country saw 27 more new deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the virus to 7,479, said a press release issued

by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 932 people have tested positive for Covid-19, during the period, bringing the total number of infections to 510,080.

Besides, 1,357 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 453,318 with an 88.87 per cent recovery rate.

A total of 12,617 samples were tested at 167 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.

The latest day's infection rate was 7.39 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.02 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.47 per cent.

Among 27 deceased, 23 were men and four were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Of the dead, 18 of were in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, one each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions.

The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on 8 March this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,773,437 lives and infected 81,207,435 people across the world till Monday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 57,357,945 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 218 countries and territories across the planet.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.



