Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

27 C-19 death, 932 infections in a day

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
Staff Correspondent

The country saw 27 more new deaths from novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday, taking the death toll from the virus to 7,479, said a press release issued
by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 932 people have tested positive for Covid-19, during the period, bringing the total number of infections to 510,080.
Besides, 1,357 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 453,318 with an 88.87 per cent recovery rate.
 A total of 12,617 samples were tested at 167 labs across the country in the past 24 hours.
The latest day's infection rate was 7.39 per cent of the total tests, though the overall rate in the country till date was 16.02 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.47 per cent.
Among 27 deceased, 23 were men and four were women. They all died at different hospitals across the country. Of the dead, 18 of were in Dhaka, seven in Chattogram, one each in Khulna and Rangpur divisions.
The country's first Covid-19 case was reported on 8 March this year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
However, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 1,773,437 lives and infected 81,207,435 people across the world till Monday, according to Worldometer.
As many as 57,357,945 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 218 countries and territories across the planet.
The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December last year and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US facing four historic crises at once: Biden
Mercury drops to 7.7 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga
India lifts ban on onion export
19 cos bag President’s Awards for Industrial Development
27 C-19 death, 932 infections in a day
Trump defies China warning, signs off on law on next Dalai Lama
Dewanbag Pir Mahbub-e-Khoda passes away
HC stays ministry decision


Latest News
India lifts ban on onion export from Jan 1
AL takes lead in first phase of municipality polls
BNP demands EC's resignation
BD envoy to UK elected vice-chair of IMSO 26th Assembly
BCB consider two-Test tour of Sri Lanka in April
SAFF football rescheduled for Sept 2021 in Dhaka
I would like to play in the US: Messi
BNP accuses ruling party of vote fraud
First phase of municipality polls sees 60pc turnout: EC
DU to conduct research on Bangabandhu’s life, works: VC
Most Read News
Dewanbagi Pir no more
PM's advisor Mashiur Rahman's wife dies from coronavirus
3 bike riders killed in Tangail road accident
27 COVID deaths, 932 cases reported in 24 hrs
1st phase of election at 24 municipalities underway
Sristy Human Rights Society, an organisation for people's rights, distributes blankets
AL Sub-committee on Industries announced
Chinese journo jailed for 4yrs over Wuhan virus reports
Padma Bridge and the pursuit of inclusive development
Embezzlement of Zakat Fund: Sayedee's indictment hearing deferred
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft