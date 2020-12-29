Video
Dewanbag Pir Mahbub-e-Khoda passes away

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Dewanbag Pir Mahbub-e-Khoda passes away

Dewanbag Pir Mahbub-e-Khoda passes away

Syed Mahbub-e-Khoda, founder of Dewanbag Sharif at Arambagh in Dhaka's Motijheel, has passed away at a hospital in the capital, at the age of 70.
He breathed his last at 6:48am on Monday, a press release of the religious organization said.
According to Dewanbag Sharif, Mahbub-e-Khoda suffered a stroke Monday morning and was later rushed to a hospital where the on-duty physician declared him dead.
His body has now been kept at his residence at Dewanbag Sharif, said Syed Mehedi Hasan, media coordinator of the organization.
He said the body of Dewanbagi pir has been
kept at Dewanbag darbar sharif. He would be buried at Babe Madina at Motijheel after Zuhr prayer on Tuesday. Syed Mahbub-e-Khoda was born at Bahadurpur village in Brahmanbaria's Ashuganj on 14 December 1949.
His followers have been started to throng Mothijheel's Dewanbag darbar sharif since morning.
     -Agencies


