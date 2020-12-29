Video
Removal Of Zia’s Name From Schools

HC stays ministry decision

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday stayed for six months a decision of the Ministry of Education that issued an order to remove the name of late president Ziaur Rahman's name from two high schools at Gabtali upazila in Bogura.
A vacation HC bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Md Khairul Alam
passed the stay order and rule after hearing on two separate writ petitions filed by Supreme Court lawyers Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal and Khaled Mahbubur Rahman challenging the legality of the Education Ministry's order.
On April 19 this year, the Education Ministry issued an order altering the name of Shahid Ziaur Rahman Girls High School to Sukhanpukur Bondor Girls High School and Gabtali  Shahid Zia High School to Gabtali Purba Para High School. Writ petitioner Barrister Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal himself moved in the court while Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy represented the State during the hearing.
In the writ petition, they claimed that the Education Ministry changed the names of two high schools without mentioning any specific reason. It was politically motivated decision.
Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy said following the HC order the functions of the schools will run with its previous name.
He, however, could not say instantly whether the government will move any appeal before challenging the HC order.


