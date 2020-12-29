Out of 23 municipalities, AL bags 17, BNP 2, Ind 3



Women and men standing in queues to cast their votes in the first phase of municipality elections on Monday. The photo was taken from Betagi in Barguna. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, Independent candidates have secured three mayor posts in the local body polls.

Till filing of this report at around 9:47pm, this correspondent received 21 municipal results.

Elections to mayors and councillors posts in 24 municipalities were held on Monday using electronic voting machines (EVMs) with some stray incidents of violence.

After ending the polls, Senior Secretary of the Election Commission Md Alamgir told journalists that the first phase of 24 municipal polls were held in free, fair and impartial manner. "The country sees a successful election during the Coronavirus pandemic," he said.

In the first phase, Awami League and BNP -- although candidates of other political parties including Jatiya Party and Islami Andolan Bangladesh were contest the polls. A total of 93 mayor aspirants are contesting for the 24 posts, while 801 councillor candidates for 216 posts and 266 candidates for 72 women's reserve seats, as per the EC. A total of 6.25 lakh voters were in these 24 municipalities under 22 districts.

Panchagarh Municipality: Awami League candidate Zakia Khatun won the polls bagging 12,056 votes while his nearest BNP candidate Touhidul Islam got 9,465 votes.

Thakurgaon: In Pirganj municipality, independent candidate Ekramul Haque has been elected unofficially.

Rangpur: In Badarganj, Awami League nominated candidate Ahsanul Haque Chowdhury Tutul won the polls bagging 9833 votes. His nearest rival, independent candidate Azizul Haque, got 446 votes. Besides, BNP candidate Firoz Shah got 296 votes.

Netrokona: Awami League candidate Saiful Islam Saif won the polls in Madan municipality election. He got 3141 votes while his nearest Dewan Modacher Hossain Shafiq got 189 votes.

Chuadanga: Awami League candidate Jahangir Alam Malik Khokon (32 out of 33 polling centres) won the polls bagging 21833 votes. His nearest independent candidate Mojibul Haque Malik Maju, got 606 votes.

Manikganj: Awami League candidate in Manikganj municipality Ramzan Ali won the polls bagging 31,575 votes while his nearest rival BNP's Ataur Rahman Ata got 2,334.

Barguna: Awami League candidate ABM Golam Kabir won the polls bagging 6102 votes and his nearest rival BNP nominated candidate Humayun Kabir Mallick got 509 votes in Betagi municipality polls.

Patuakhali: In Kuakata municipality, independent candidate Jag Pratik Md. Anwar Hawladar won the polls bagging 3333 votes. His nearest Awami League candidate Barek Mollah got 2,084 votes.

Kurigram: Awami League-backed Kaziul Islam won the polls bagging 19783 votes.

Mymensingh: In Gafargaon municipality, AL candidate SM Iqbal Hossain Sumon won the polls bagging 12,411 votes. His nearest BNP candidate got 190 votes.

Moulvibazar: Awami League candidate Abul Imam in Baralekha. Kamran Chowdhury was elected with 5,096 votes. His nearest rival Saidul Islam, an independent candidate, got 2,484 votes. Besides, BNP candidate Anwarul Islam got only 724 votes.

According to Local Government Division, there are 329 municipalities in the country. The EC will hold elections to 224 municipalities. Tenures of these municipalities will expire by March 2021.

A total of 62 municipalities will go for vote in the second phase on January 15. And 64 municipalities will go for voting in third phase on January 30. Fourth phase of the election is likely to be held in mid-February.

Pabna: In Chatmohor Municipality, Awami League nominated candidate Advocate Sakhawat Hossain Sakho (Nauka) won the polls bagging 6,612 votes. His nearest rival, the BNP's rebel (independent) candidate Professor Abdul Mannan, got 842 votes.

Chittagong: In Sitakunda municipality, Awami League candidate Badiul Alam got 10,629 votes. His nearest rival Abul Mansur of BNP got 3,072 votes.

However, Awami backed candidates also won in Khoksha municipality under Kushtia, Fulbari in Dinajpur, Bakerganj municipality in Barishal, Shahazadpur municipality under Siranjganj, Dirai municipality in Sunamganj and Katkhali municipality in Rajshahi.



