Second batch leaves for Bhasan Char today

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 28: The second batch of Rohingyas is expected to leave for Bhasan Char this (Tuesday) morning.

Over 1000 Rohingyas have arrived in Chattogram on Monday night from refugee camps at Ukhiya in Cox's Bazar.

According to Rohingya refugee camp sources, over 1000 Rohingyas gathered at the transit site at Ukhiya from different camps on Monday morning. They left Ukhiya on board 30 buses at around 1:00pm and arrived at patenga Air Force Base around 6:00pm.

After spending the night in a tent erected for them at the Air Force base, the Rohingyas will leave for Bhasan Char in naval ships around 9:00am today.

Under the government plan to relocate one lakh Rohingyas to Bhasan Char, the firsr batch of Rohingyas reached the island of the Bay of Bengal on December 4. Six ships of Bangladesh Navy and one Army ship carried a total of 1,642 Rohingyas from Ukhiya refugee camps to the island.

In 2018 last, the government made plans to relocate a portion of the 1.1 million forcibly-displaced Rohingya people living in the refugee camps in Cox's Bazar to Bhasan Char in Noakhali's Hatiya.

The government has set up the infrastructure for 120 cluster villages on 13,000 acres of the island to accommodate more than 100,000 people at a cost of over Tk 23 billion.

Bhasan Char currently shelters around 300 Rohingya, who were rescued from sea on their way to Malaysia.

On September 5, a delegation of 40 Rohingyas from Cox's Bazar camps visited Bhasan Char. On their return, some Rohingyas expressed their interest in moving to Bhasan Char, according to government officials.

However, the UNHCR and other international organisations have maintained distance from the government's initiative of relocating the Rohingya to Bhasan Char.

In a statement on December 23, the United Nations said it has not been involved in preparations for this movement or the identification of the refugees and has limited information on the overall relocation exercise.

The UN called on Bangladesh to ensure that the Rohingya people are able to make a 'free and informed decision' about relocating to Bhasan Char.

The Human Rights Watch also urged the government to stop relocating the Rohingya refugees to Bhashan Char.

Bangladesh is hosting around 1.1 to 1.2 million Rohingya people in Cox's Bazar district and there is a fear that there might be landslides during the upcoming monsoon causing casualties, according to officials.

In the meantime, the Bhasan Char island is ready to accommodate at least 25,000 Rohingyas from refugee camps.

Bangladesh Navy has implemented the project under the Prime Minister's Office at an estimated cost of Tk 23.12 billion. The project has been fully completed with the government's own funds in 2019.

Bhasanchar is 10,000 acres at high tide and 15,000 acres at low tide. In 2013, the area was declared a forest reserve. Engine-driven boats are the only mode of travel to the island.







