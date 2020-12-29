Video
CUET holds academic council meet

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 28: The 125th academic council meeting of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) was held in its Academic Council Hall on Monday.
The meeting was presided over by the Academic Council President and the Vice-Chancellor of the CUET Prof Dr M Rafiqul Alam, said the press release. The internal members of the council participated in the meeting following the hygiene rules. External members were also connected through online.
The unfinished examinations of the 15th batch will be held offline (in person) from 2nd March of 2021, the decision was taken at the meeting.



