22 gold bars recovered from Biman

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent

Customs intelligence on Monday seized 22 gold bars weighing 2.55 kilogrammes from a life jacket box of an aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
A team of Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) conducted a drive at flight BG-48 at the airport around 8:15am, said Shahidul Islam, director general of CIID.
After searching the plane, the team recovered 22 gold bars - from a life jacket box of the aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, the customs official said. Market price of the gold is estimated at around Tk 19,140,000.


