

Chest physician AKM Shamsul Huq dies

Huq passed away while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Monday, his family said.

He had been active as a successful chest physician for more than 50 years.

Huq passed MBBS from Dhaka Medical College and then worked in the UK and Germany in the 60s. "Then he returned to Bangladesh and settled," his family said.

He left behind his wife and three sons, including Ahsanul Huq, a broadcast journalist at Voice of America.

-bdnews24.com







