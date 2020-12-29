

PM's advisor Mashiur’s wife dies of C-19

She breathed her last on Monday while underwent treatment at a hospital in the capital.

Dr Mashiur Rahman had also been infected with the virus. But he is now fine, said his personal secretary Tapan Kumar Chakrabarti.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Rawshan Rahman Eva. In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -Agencies







Rawshan Rahman Eva, wife of Prime Minister's Economic Affairs Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman, died from Covid-19.She breathed her last on Monday while underwent treatment at a hospital in the capital.Dr Mashiur Rahman had also been infected with the virus. But he is now fine, said his personal secretary Tapan Kumar Chakrabarti.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Rawshan Rahman Eva. In a message of condolence, she prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family. -Agencies