Student counselling: Subconsciously deserted?

Dear Sir



It is a matter of shame that our universities do not have proper counselling sections or do not take into account psychological issues that is bringing distress on the student's body and mind. According to a report, more than 100 students either commit suicide or drop their studies in various universities in a year. The reasons included intense academic pressure, adaptability problems, peer pressure and other detrimental factors.

When a student completes his/her high school program, he/she lands into the world of higher studies where students are exposed to an unknown and different world that deals with adversity. They do not know where to tread on. They face myriad of challenges in their dorms such as homesickness, violence, depression and much more. They simply select a subject according to the wishes of their family or based on discussion with their friends and fellow mates.

So an efficient counsellor is needed to mitigate this underlying problem. A counsellor should deal with these matters with the students such as helping him to overcome personal life issues but also assisting with their academic programmes. Appointing counsellors in a university is a pressing need of the time as a whole.

Nuzhat Rifa Ehsan

Baridhara, Dhaka