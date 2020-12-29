

Inconsistencies: Nation-state and Islamic Caliphate



However, these theories got emerged, within 384 BC to 430 AD and, before the Early Middle Age. Even Islam didn't come into being as a religion at that time. Subsequently, Islam comes to light in the seventh century by which another flow of state system gets started which is nothing but Islamic Caliphate System. Eventually, this system was very much different from Aristotle's notion of state and Augustine's Christian (Orthodox) state system.



By the time, there have been many caliphs and caliphates after the main four caliphs of early Islam who ruled the Islamic world. To be mentioned, Umayyad Caliphate, Abbasid Caliphate, Usmania Caliphate (Ottoman Empire) and so on. And these dynasties were more or less within the area of Egypt, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Turkey and other places. Sometimes these caliphates were combined and integrated, sometimes were not. Moreover, they also made clashes between and among themselves which put forward a question about their standards of caliphates. For instance, though there was an issue of Shia and Sunni, a clash between Abbasid (Baghdad) Caliphate and Fatimid Caliphate and another clash of Mamluk Caliphate and Usmania Caliphate are mentionable and noteworthy.



Although the mainstream flow of the caliphate system got rescinded and abolished during the 16th century, dynastic caliphate of Ottoman Empire remained intact till the early 20th century. But, in this modern caliphate system, the reign of Islam as a religion and commandment got diminished by the time. This caliphate persisted until the Lausanne Treaty of 1923 which was signed by the modern Turkey of Kemal Ataturk and the Allied forces of WWI.



Currently, most of the countries of the world are secular. This development has a good concatenation with the 'Nation-State System' which emerged based on the 'Treaty of Westphalia of 1648' in the Holy Roman Dynasty. This Modern Nation-State System, however, was the crucial demand of the time in Europe. Espying the Nation-State system, we would find out some conflicts and differences between this and the Islamic Caliphate system. To be more specific, this article is not dealing with the 'kingdom system' of this contemporary time what Saudi-Arabia, Arab Emirates and Brunei are holding on though there has a reign of Islam. Kingdom and Caliphate are two different things. How can we define a Kingdom as a caliphate if anti-Islamic rules remain subsisted?



By the time, some terminologies and ideological things blended in Nation-State without which we cannot comprehend Nation-State System in this modern era. Especially, Secularism and Nationalism have become fundamental tools of a modern state. Without Nationalism, we cannot deduce a nation-state but the bone of contention is Islam and Islamic Caliphate doesn't endorse 'state nationalism' on some specific points but wholeheartedly support 'religious nationalism'. This is the point where modern scholars raise a question. But Islamic scholars argue that they don't endorse radicals like Hitler and his Germans.



Speaking of the nation-state system, we find another ingredient of the modern nation-state, having a healthy percussion with Islam, which is nothing but 'Secularism'. Though it is not a fundamental component, by the development of nation-state this also mixed with this system. As a result, we discover most of the contemporary countries as secularists. Rhetorically, the leaders of model secularist country, like the USA, take over their power putting up with an oath by the Bible. But the question is, if they are secularists, what are the problems with the other religious scriptures?



However, Islam or Islamic Caliphate doesn't endorse secularism as a state principle or ideology. But the concern ensues when (if) Islam doesn't support 'state nationalism and secularism' how other minorities like Christians, Hindus and Buddhists can have their state identities in a Caliphate? Conversely, secularism gives a very good answer in this aspect though it is not ascertained yet. On some distinctive aspects, like ensuring existence, nation-states go through realist and liberalist policies and politics which are more or less not supported by Islamic Scholars. So, how a caliphate can conserve its existence in this contemporary time?



By the 'Treaty of Westphalia of 1648', the European countries coped with nation-state. But the Muslim world was out of the whiff of this system. Religion was a principle of state before this system's coming to light but the reign of religion got curtailed in this Nation-State system though the rights of practicing religions exist. After the French Revolution (1789), this process became well-established.



After Lausanne Treaty (1923), the caliphate system got abolished fully and the nation-state system thrived over the Muslim world. But now some 'utopian thinkers' say that populist Erdogan is going to rebirth the lost Ottoman Empire after the ending of the Lausanne treaty by 2023. If an Islamic caliphate System wants to subsist in this contemporary era it must have the answers of these three questions and arguments. They are:



The first question is, in this 21st century, are Muslim countries qualified and apt to establish an Islamic Caliphate system like the past one?



The second one is, if they aren't able to construct the caliphate system, will they adopt the nation-state system collaborating with 'secularism and idea of state nationalism'?

And the third argument is, if they are not competent to do these two preferences, they would bring the better options for giving rise to a good and healthy state system not only for Muslims but also for all others.



This is the main crisis and dilemma which can be a concern of a populist government like Erdogan. He should avid 'utopian thinking', otherwise should realise the outcomes of these arguments. Not only he but also all Islamic policy-makers should be thoughtful to these phenomena if they think that they would give rise to 'Caliphate System'.

The author is a student, Department of International Relations, University of Dhaka







