Tuesday, 29 December, 2020, 6:08 AM
Business

BANKING EVENT

Mamdudur Rashid NCC Bank new MD

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid is joined as new Managing Director (MD) and CEO of NCC Bank on Monday. Prior to joining NCC Bank, Rashid was serving as the Additional Managing Director (Business) of United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd, says a press release.
He was also an Independent Director and Chairman of the Board's Audit Committee of IPDC Finance Limited.
Rashid also worked as Group CFO of BRAC and BRAC International, prior to which he worked as the Additional Managing Director (Wholesale Banking/SME Businesses and Treasury) of BRAC Bank Ltd.
In his banking career, Rashid managed almost all functional areas covering Business (Corporate and SME), Finance, Operations, Risk Management (Credit, Market and Operational), Compliance, Human Resources and General Services.
 Earlier, he was the Head of Planning for Citibank-Australia and New Zealand for its Corporate & Institutional Banking Business. He also served as Director of BRAC EPL Stock Brokerage Limited, UCB Capital Management Limited and UCB Investment Ltd.
 Rashid earned his MBA (Finance) from IBA of Dhaka University (DU) and MA in International Economics & Finance from Brandeis University, USA. He is also a FCPA (Australia). He received Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal at IBA (DU) in 1989 and President's Gold Medal at Marine Academy in 1985.
In his multifaceted career, Rashid was a Mariner in his early professional life and also a Lecturer of Finance at IBA (DU).



