Bad debt fear keeps India banks away from street vendor loans

Over 1b people to be under 5G net by year end: Ericsson

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

United Commercial bank (UCB) Additional Managing Director Syed Faridul Islam inaugurating its 202nd Shibu Market branch, Narayangonj as Chief Guest along with Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri and different officials of UCB Shibu Market branch and corporate office.

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663E-mail: [email protected]