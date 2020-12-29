Etihad launches fully customisable charter flights

ABU DHABI, Dec 28: Etihad Airways, the UAE's national airline, has expanded its business with the launch of charter and special flight services.

Fully customisable, "business and leisure guests can choose from a variety of flight options, including a dedicated passenger service, cargo-only flight or a combined passenger and cargo package", the airline said on Monday.

Alex Featherstone, Vice-President, Network Planning & Alliances, Etihad Airways, said charter flights provide a "convenient alternative" to travel, providing customers with the flexibility to choose the departure time, destination and routing.

This year, Etihad has flown over 500 charters, including passenger, government and humanitarian flights. Over 3.8 million tonnes of cargo has been transported for the government of Abu Dhabi as part of the national aid programme using charter services.

A global Covid-19 insurance cover is included for all passengers. —Khaleej Times













