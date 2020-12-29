Business Events

Video
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020

Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman Rezakul Haider and CEO A. Z. M. Saleh display trophy and certificate of 'Best Quality Management Body Bangladesh 2020' respectively. The award was conferred by world renowned Magazine 'Business Tabloid-UK' to IFIL recently.




Zenith Islami Life Insurance Ltd Vice Chairman Rezakul Haider delivering his speech as the chief guest at its year ending meeting 2020 held at Institute of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB), Kakrail, Dhaka recently with  CEO S M Nuruzzaman in the chair.  Directors A T M Anayet Ullah, Abdul Jalil, Independent Director Kazi Md Mortuza Ali, other officials and invited guests are also attended the meeting. Later, the chief guest unveiled its policy guide book.




