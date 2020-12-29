

Premier Cement approves 10pc cash dividend

The 18thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) of Premier Cement Mills Ltd approved 10pc cash dividend for the year ended on 30 June 2020 was held using digital platform on Monday, under the Chairmanship of Mohammad Mustafa Haider, Chairman of the company, says a press release.Managing Director Mohammed Amirul Haque gave a brief summary of Directors' Report and replied to numerous queries of the shareholders.Among others Directors Md. Alamgir Kabir, Md. Jahangir Alam Independent Directors- M. Mahfuzur Rahman and Fakhrul Islam, COO Tarique Kamal, CFO Md. Shafiqul Islam Talukder, Company Secretary Kazi Md. Shafiqur Rahman are also present there.