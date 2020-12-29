Malaysia’s exports rose 4.3pc in November

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28: Malaysia's exports in November increased by 4.3 per cent to 84.43 billion ringgit (about 20.81 billion US dollars) from a year earlier, supported mainly by higher exports to the United States, Singapore, China, according to data released by Malaysian International Trade and Industry Ministry on Monday.

According to the ministry, total trade in November contracted by 2 per cent year-on-year to 152.04 billion ringgit and imports decreased by 9 per cent to 67.61 billion ringgit.

For the first 11 months of 2020, total trade declined by 4.6 per cent year-on-year to 1.61 trillion ringgit. Exports for the first 11 months contracted 2.6 per cent to 885.02 billion ringgit, while imports decreased by 7 per cent to 721.16 billion ringgit.

Exports of manufactured goods which contributed to 88.1 per cent of total exports rose by 8.1 per cent year-on-year, buoyed mainly by higher exports of electrical and electronic (E&E) products as well as rubber products.

Exports of agriculture goods increased by 6 per cent year-on-year driven mainly by higher exports of palm oil and palm oil-based agriculture products.

Exports of mining goods contracted by 34.6 per cent year-on-year due to lower exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude petroleum as well as petroleum condensates and other petroleum oil. -Xinhua









