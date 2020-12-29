Video
Tuesday, 29 December, 2020
China’s major ports register rising container throughput

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BEIJING, Dec 28: Container throughput at China's major ports continued to enjoy upward momentum in the middle of December, data from an industrial association showed.
From Dec. 11 to 20, container throughput at China's eight key ports increased 9.8 per cent year on year, with the growth rate at Shanghai, Ningbo and Shenzhen ports exceeding 10 per cent, according to the China Ports and Harbours Association.
Specifically, the container throughput for foreign trade rose 11.9 per cent from a year earlier during the same period, up 7 per centage points from that posted in the previous 10 days.
The boom in container throughput for foreign trade came amid the rapid expansion in China's exports, which jumped 21.1 per cent year on year in November in US dollar terms, the fastest growth since February 2018.
Industrial production also revived with China's industrial profits increasing by 15.5 per cent year on year in November, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Sunday.
Meanwhile, ports along the Yangtze River maintained rapid production growth. The cargo throughput in Nanjing, Wuhan and Chongqing ports surged by 15.4 per cent from a year earlier, the association said.    -Xinhua


