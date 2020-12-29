Video
Asian markets mixed as Trump signs Covid relief bill

Published : Tuesday, 29 December, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

TOKYO, Dec 28: Asian markets were mixed Monday as US President Donald Trump signed a massive coronavirus relief bill, with a boost in positive sentiment dampened by concern over a new strain of Covid-19.
Under pressure from all sides, Trump approved the stimulus package worth $900 billion late Sunday in the United States, having delayed doing so for nearly a week.
"An otherwise quiet day in Asia has sparked to life," Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA, said after the signing.
"The headline should provide a welcome boost to sentiment in Asia, which was likely to waver today as Chinese authorities over the weekend told Ant Financial to go back to its core payments business," he added.
Before signing the bill, Trump tweeted that he had "good news" to come, sending markets swinging higher even before the measures were approved.
Equities and oil prices have taken a hit recently as virus cases surged across the planet and a new more transmissible strain was reported in Britain, forcing governments to impose tight restrictions and lockdowns to contain the disease over the festive period.
Tokyo closed 0.7 per cent higher on Monday, with Jakarta, Mumbai and Bangkok also in positive territory.
Shanghai, Seoul and Singapore were flat, while Hong Kong closed down 0.3 per cent and Manila slid 1.1 per cent.    -AFP


